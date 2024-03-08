Due to debt-laden Woking Borough Council's financial crisis, CAW’s community grant (currently £189,000) is being stopped from April 1 2024 onwards. The council is providing £30,000 from the central government UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to help support CAW’s transition to a new business model, but this must be used for transforming the organisation and its sources of funding, not for day-to-day support for CAW’s clients.