Motorists are being warned of a full closure of the M25 between Junctions 10 (Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chertsey) this weekend.
The motorway will be shut in both directions from 9pm on Friday, March 21, until 6am on Monday, March 24, to complete bridge demolition work.
This marks the final full weekend closure as part of ongoing improvement works in the area.
Authorities are advising drivers to reconsider travel plans and use alternative routes where possible, as significant delays are expected.
Officials have noted an increase in traffic on diversion routes during previous closures and are urging road users to avoid travelling in the area unless absolutely necessary, allow extra time for journeys, and follow official diversion routes rather than relying on sat-nav directions.
RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson also warned motorists to avoid the area.
She said: “Without careful planning, drivers could face some really lengthy tailbacks during the eight days of M25 closures that start this weekend. We expect diversion routes, especially along the A3, to become heavily congested.
"Anyone with a ticket to see England’s World Cup qualifying match at Wembley on Friday 21 March should be aware that the fixture clashes with one of the road closures. We’d advise drivers to set off very early, especially if heading to the venue from Sussex and Kent. Public transport will also be extremely busy.
“Those that do decide to drive on either weekend should prepare to spend much longer on the roads and make sure they have plenty of fuel or charge for their trips. It’s also important to do some vehicle checks to avoid a breakdown: ensure tyres are in good condition and inflated to the correct pressure and that oil and coolant are at the right levels.”
The official diversion route for clockwise traffic will take drivers off the M25 at Junction 10 to join the A3 northbound. At Painshill, they will follow the A245 before continuing on the A320 and rejoining the M25 at Junction 11.
For those travelling anticlockwise, traffic will be diverted from Junction 11 onto the A320 southbound, before following the A245 to Painshill and taking the A3 southbound to rejoin the M25 at Junction 10. Officials have also suggested that using the M25 via the Dartford Crossing may be a quicker alternative for some journeys.
Further disruption is expected next month, with a closure of the A3 in both directions between Junction 10 and the Painshill roundabout scheduled from 9pm on Friday, April 11, until 6am on Monday, April 14.
Details of diversion routes for this closure will be provided closer to the time.