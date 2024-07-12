A mother-of-three who won a £3 million house thought it was a joke by the family's notorious prankster.
Childcare worker Rachael Reid, 54, scooped the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Surrey. She also won £100,000 in cash for just £10. A part of a prize draw that raised £3,450,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.
Rachael is now the proud owner of a five-bedroom house near Farnham, complete with a pool house, gym and sauna. At first, she thought it was her husband’s cousin playing a prank on her.
“When I first got the call from Omaze I was convinced it was my husband’s cousin Kevin doing a windup, as he’s a notorious prankster,” Rachael said.
''But when I poked my head out the door and saw the film crew - I realised it was the real deal.''
Her big win means her husband of almost 30 years, Darren, 56, can finally retire from his job in the energy industry. It has required him to work away from home for weeks at a time for the past 36 years.
The couple live in Inverness and have two daughters, Alisha & Gabrielle and a son Harris. If she hadn’t won, Rachael said it wouldn’t have mattered. The family enter Omaze draws because of the good causes the money supports.
She added: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think we’d own a multi-million-pound house.
“My husband spends weeks and weeks away at a time for his work. He always thought he’d be working til 73 like his dad - now he can think about retiring early.”
Proceeds from the draw will help to fund a major, world leading research programme that will test new ways of diagnosing prostate cancer. Leading to the first ever UK wide prostate cancer screening programme for men.