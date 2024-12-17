Woking and Sam Beare Hospice were recently delighted to receive a donation of £7,600 from the Morrisons Foundation.
Will Forster, MP for Woking, visited the charity to celebrate their success in securing the grant.
The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket will help the hospice to transform a newly landscaped area in their grounds from a blank canvas into a vibrant, yet tranquil garden for use by patients, their families, visitors, staff and volunteers for years to come.
Becky Spiller, trust and grants fundraising manager, said: “At Woking and Sam Beare Hospice we have a wonderful team of volunteer gardeners who work tirelessly tending our communal hospice gardens on a very limited budget.
“Such a generous grant from the Morrisons Foundation will allow us to breathe new life into our wellbeing gardens, providing seating, lighting, ornaments, and water features, enhancing a place which brings peace and sanctuary to our patients, their families and visitors to the hospice.”
Mr Forster said: “I’m delighted to see the incredible impact that this generous grant from the Morrisons Foundation will have on Woking and Sam Beare Hospice. It’s wonderful to witness local partnerships like this making a meaningful difference.”
Omika Kalia, community champion at Morrisons in Woking, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s Community Spaces Fund, established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th anniversary.
The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities.
Omilkala said: “I’m proud that through the Morrisons Foundation we have been able to help such a worthy cause in our community. It was an honour to visit the hospice and present this donation with our local MP, Will Forster. The new garden will be a truly wonderful place for patients, their families and carers to enjoy.“