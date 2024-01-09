Audiences at the New Victoria Theatre’s Peter Pan pantomime have donated £22,245 to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care.
The money, which was given in bucket collections carried out by hospice volunteers, will help the hospice provide vital support to people suffering from life-limiting illnesses, along with their families and friends.
JJ Almond, director of the theatre in Woking, said: “We appreciate how important the comfort and care provided by Woking & Sam Beare Hospice is to so many in the local community.
“We hope the money raised will enable the hospice to extend its reach and help even more people in our local community.’’
Marie Howse, head of marketing at the hospice, said: “The collection has been a great success – not only in terms of the amazing amount of money donated, but also in respect of the community spirit.
‘‘One of our volunteers described it as a life-saver, giving her something positive to focus on as Christmas is a difficult time for her.”