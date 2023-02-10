A Government spokesperson said: "We are determined to tackle all sexual abuse, including violence against women and girls, and to keep children safe."Relationships, sex and health education has been made a mandatory part of the school curriculum, helping pupils learn about these subjects in an age-appropriate way."Later this year we will also issue further non-statutory guidance on how to teach children about sexual harassment, sexual violence and violence against women and girls in order to help prevent these crimes from taking place in the long term."