RAIL passengers around east Hampshire and south-west Surrey are facing a bank-holiday weekend of frustration because of another round of strikes.
South Western Railway has announced there will be no services between Woking and Portsmouth this Saturday due to the latest RMT action.
A very limited service will run from Alton to Waterloo between 7am and 7pm but Haslemere, Liphook, Liss, Petersfield and Rowlands Castle stations will be effectively closed for the day.
The ASLEF union has announced strike action on Friday, September 1 and a ban on overtime working on top of the RMT union’s strike action on Saturday, September 2.