LLOYDS and Halifax are set to close 40 bank branches in England and Wales, starting in April and carrying on through into June this year.

The Lloyds branch in Weybridge is included on the list of impending branch closures, scheduled to shut its doors permanently on 10 May.

But the branches in Woking, West Byfleet and Guildford are unaffected, as are the Halifax branches in Woking, Guildford, Farnborough and Camberley.

Aldershot's Halifax branch on Union Street is set to close on April 26.

Nationally, Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both banks, is to close 18 Halifax sites and 22 Lloyds branches.

This means 64 bank closures have been announced since the beginning of the year, with Barclays and TSB saying they will shut 24 sites between them.

Full list of Lloyds closures:

Norbury – London Road – 19 April

Pontefract – Ropergate – 20 April

Beckenham – High Street – 20 April

Gillingham – High Street – 25 April

Chingford – Station Road – 25 April

Dagenham – the Heathway – 26 April

London – Marylebone High Street – 3 May

Ipswich – Bramford Road – 4 May

Weybridge – Church Street – 10 May

Twickenham – Heath Road – 11 May

Whitstable – High Street – 11 May

Beeston – the Square – 11 May

Wickersley – Bawtry Road – 15 May

Borehamwood – Shenley Road – 22 May

Littlehampton – Beach Road – 23 May

Rustington – the Street – 5 June

Aintree – Longmoor Lane – 6 June

Shaftesbury – High Street – 13 June

Newport – High Street – 13 June

Ripley – Oxford Street – 14 June

Hyde – Clarendon Place – 21 June

Harrow – Northolt Road – 29 June

Full list of Halifax closures:

Bangor – High Street – 17 April

Chester Le Street – Front Street – 19 April

London – Fenchurch Street – 19 April

Aldershot – Union Street – 26 April

Crouch End – Broadway Parade – 27 April

Chorlton-cum-Hardy – Barlow Moor Road – 27 April

Golders Green – North End Road – 3 May

Putney – Putney High Street – 4 May

Norbury – London Road – 4 May

Surbiton – Victoria Road – 10 May

Chingford – Chingford Mount Road – 15 May

Redruth – Fore Street – 16 MayBletchley – Queensway – 18 May

Maldon – High Street – 5 June

St Neots – High Street – 6 June

Whitley Bay – Park View – 21 June

Purley – Purley Parade, High Street – 22 June

Grays – High Street – 22 June