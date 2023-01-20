LLOYDS and Halifax are set to close 40 bank branches in England and Wales, starting in April and carrying on through into June this year.
The Lloyds branch in Weybridge is included on the list of impending branch closures, scheduled to shut its doors permanently on 10 May.
But the branches in Woking, West Byfleet and Guildford are unaffected, as are the Halifax branches in Woking, Guildford, Farnborough and Camberley.
Aldershot's Halifax branch on Union Street is set to close on April 26.
Nationally, Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both banks, is to close 18 Halifax sites and 22 Lloyds branches.
This means 64 bank closures have been announced since the beginning of the year, with Barclays and TSB saying they will shut 24 sites between them.
Full list of Lloyds closures:
Norbury – London Road – 19 April
Pontefract – Ropergate – 20 April
Beckenham – High Street – 20 April
Gillingham – High Street – 25 April
Chingford – Station Road – 25 April
Dagenham – the Heathway – 26 April
London – Marylebone High Street – 3 May
Ipswich – Bramford Road – 4 May
Weybridge – Church Street – 10 May
Twickenham – Heath Road – 11 May
Whitstable – High Street – 11 May
Beeston – the Square – 11 May
Wickersley – Bawtry Road – 15 May
Borehamwood – Shenley Road – 22 May
Littlehampton – Beach Road – 23 May
Rustington – the Street – 5 June
Aintree – Longmoor Lane – 6 June
Shaftesbury – High Street – 13 June
Newport – High Street – 13 June
Ripley – Oxford Street – 14 June
Hyde – Clarendon Place – 21 June
Harrow – Northolt Road – 29 June
Full list of Halifax closures:
Bangor – High Street – 17 April
Chester Le Street – Front Street – 19 April
London – Fenchurch Street – 19 April
Aldershot – Union Street – 26 April
Crouch End – Broadway Parade – 27 April
Chorlton-cum-Hardy – Barlow Moor Road – 27 April
Golders Green – North End Road – 3 May
Putney – Putney High Street – 4 May
Norbury – London Road – 4 May
Surbiton – Victoria Road – 10 May
Chingford – Chingford Mount Road – 15 May
Redruth – Fore Street – 16 MayBletchley – Queensway – 18 May
Maldon – High Street – 5 June
St Neots – High Street – 6 June
Whitley Bay – Park View – 21 June
Purley – Purley Parade, High Street – 22 June
Grays – High Street – 22 June