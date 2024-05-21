Last Saturday (May 18), thousands of women and men wearing decorated bras set off overnight from Clapham Common. The walkers took part in a half or full marathon and walked through the streets of London to raise awareness and money for people living with cancer. Celebrities taking part included Harriet Thorpe, who plays the Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock in EastEnders, the TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin, EastEnders actresses Natalie Cassidy and Heather Peace and Hollyoaks actor David Ames.