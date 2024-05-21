The 26th MoonWalk London, organised by the Woking-based breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, has raised more than £2 million.
Last Saturday (May 18), thousands of women and men wearing decorated bras set off overnight from Clapham Common. The walkers took part in a half or full marathon and walked through the streets of London to raise awareness and money for people living with cancer. Celebrities taking part included Harriet Thorpe, who plays the Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock in EastEnders, the TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin, EastEnders actresses Natalie Cassidy and Heather Peace and Hollyoaks actor David Ames.
Fundraisers Gynette Janney, 52, from Hawarden in Flintshire, and Lucy Cummins, 56, from Maylandsea in Essex, finished the 26.2 miles Full Moon, completing their “7 Ultras in 7 Days” challenge, walking 260 miles from North Wales to London in seven days.
Their route took them from Saltney in Flintshire, near Gynette's home, through Shropshire, the West Midlands, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Herfordshire, covering at least 37 miles every day.
Gynette and Lucy have raised more than £5,000 for Walk the Walk.
Gynette Jsaid: “I had a blast and more fun than I ever could have imagined and true to form we didn't stop chatting and laughing from day one to day seven.
“Thank you to everyone who supported us and sponsored us.”
Lucy said: “A week of canals, laughter, mud, talking, mudslides and surprises. But mostly it was about friendship, memories and spreading awareness of breast cancer and a great charity.”
The MoonWalkers were joined by people completing their challenges virtually across the country.
Earlier in the day nearly 150 walkers at the MoonWalk Arena on Clapham Common took part in the new 5K Zoom.