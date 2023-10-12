WOKING’S popular ice rink will not be returning to the town centre this Christmas.
“We’re disappointed to not be able to open this year,” said Robert Cook, director of Ice Leisure Group, which runs the rink.
“A range of suggestions and ideas were submitted to the council last winter to help improve things like marketing, signage and street dressing. While it hasn’t been possible to achieve any meaningful dialogue to date, we remain open to discuss a return of the ice-rink in 2024. Due to the uncertainty, the level of risk was too high to proceed.
“Our team loved running the rink in Woking and the staff at the council and Victoria Place were fantastic.
“The event was privately funded and attracted tens of thousands of skaters into the town centre to help drive the local economy. Sadly, the number of customers through the door wasn’t quite at the level needed to justify the large investment required.
“We hope attracting people into Woking and showcasing the great things going on in the town over Christmas can be prioritised, and an even better event can return in 2024.”