THE PAGEANT world has left the stereotypes behind, says one of the finalists for Ms Great Britain (GB).
Geeta Solanki never thought she would enter, let alone become a finalist in the UK’s longest-running beauty pageant. But after being encouraged by a friend, that’s exactly what she’s done.
“The pageant world is not what I thought at all,” said Geeta. “I had stereotypical views in my head, and I couldn’t have been more wrong! It has moved on a lot from the days when it was all about how beautiful you looked on the outside only.
“Miss GB is so welcoming and inclusive of diverse cultures, shapes, and ages! As a British Indian, I never thought it would be a place I’d be accepted or welcomed, and it’s been the complete opposite.”
Geeta has never felt more confident or empowered. Ms GB and Ms GB Classic were launched in 2019, meaning women over 31 and over 45 can now enter the pageant. At 37 years old, Geeta has entered the Ms GB competition and has been swept up in a whirlwind of philanthropic adventures. Only last Saturday, Geeta and 12 other MS GB ladies abseiled more than 400ft down the tallest abseil tower in the world, in Northampton.
They raised £6,300 for Alex’s Wish – a charity set up to eradicate an aggressive form of muscular dystrophy that affects one in every 3,500 boys born. From 2019 until this year, Miss GB has raised £79,000 for Alex’s Wish. This year, they have raised £18,000, with more planned.
Geeta said: “It was a thrill for me. It’s a good job I didn’t realise I was scared of heights! I supported my fellow Ms. GB contestant who was really scared, and we got down together.”
Alex’s Wish is one of the charities affiliated with the competition, but Geeta is using her platform as a contestant to raise awareness of domestic abuse – a cause that lies very close to her heart. Geeta hopes to help women escape what she went through.
The final for Ms GB takes place on October 20.