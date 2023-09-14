Geeta has never felt more confident or empowered. Ms GB and Ms GB Classic were launched in 2019, meaning women over 31 and over 45 can now enter the pageant. At 37 years old, Geeta has entered the Ms GB competition and has been swept up in a whirlwind of philanthropic adventures. Only last Saturday, Geeta and 12 other MS GB ladies abseiled more than 400ft down the tallest abseil tower in the world, in Northampton.