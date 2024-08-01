Surrey residents are invited to attend a free event focused on mental health and wellbeing in Surrey.
The event will take place on Monday, August 12 from 2pm to 4.30pm at Stoke Park in Guildford.
RecoveryFest offers attendees the opportunity to talk to a wide range of experts working in different mental health and wellbeing services provided by the NHS and third sector organisations.
The event is hosted by the Recovery College, part of Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. The College offers a wide range of free courses to help people better understand and manage their mental health needs and learn about wellbeing.
There will be stalls manned by mental health experts from Surrey and Borders Partnership services and other organisations.
Including Sport in Mind, Catalyst, Family Voice Surrey, Mary Frances Trust, Action for Carers, The Richmond Fellowship, Dorking Minds, Oakleaf, With You NHS Talking Therapies and more.
Rebecca Owen-Childs from Recovery College said: “This event is about showing people the wide range of support available to them in their local area. We want to empower people to lead their own journey towards wellbeing, with support at each step.”
“People attending the event will be able to talk to a range of mental health experts and local advisors who will share their knowledge about mental health and wellbeing and the support available. We want to break down barriers to help people access the support they need in a fun and welcoming environment.”
Booking a ticket is not required.