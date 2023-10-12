A total of 31 Martians Explorer Scouts, boys and girls as well as volunteers from Horsell, enjoyed a yoga experience led by a very friendly and entertaining Shen from yogabyshen.co.uk
During a fun and engaging session, Shen guided the Explorers through a full yoga session, which included some principles on how the mind can influence the body, which then led into slowly learning some basic poses that built up into a longer routine.
Shen’s guidance was very clear and encouraging so everyone felt relaxed and capable.
There was lots of laughter as the Explorers attempted poses from “warrior poses” through to “downward dog” and “child’s pose”. As the session drew to a close, the Explorers engaged in a final meditation that left them feeling deeply relaxed.
Throughout the evening, Shen’s enthusiasm and positive energy shone through.