Woking FC hosted the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice “Takeover” in their match against Tamworth this month.
As the football club’s charity of the year, the hospice mascot, Sam Bear, joined Woking FC mascot, KC Kat, on the pitch before the game.
“It’s great to have this collaboration with the hospice,” said Simon Jones, Woking FC business development director. “Woking FC are a huge part of the community as are the hospice, so it makes perfect sense to support them in this way.”
The day helped raise awareness of the Always in our Hearts Appeal and fans generously donated a total of £1,301.16.
“We’d like to thank Woking FC for their support and the complimentary tickets they gave to the hospice,” said Kerry Bennett, director of income generation & marketing.