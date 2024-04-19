A Woking man with Parkinson’s disease has completed a golfing challenge by playing at all the top 100 courses in Britain and Ireland.
Dave Andrews finished the challenge at the famous St Andrew's Old Course on his 55th birthday and has raised £7,650 for the research charity Cure Parkinson’s.
Dave received his diagnosis seven years ago and planned his challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown, dividing the courses into geographical “tours”, meaning he could tick off multiple courses in one go.
He started in June 2021 at Aldeburgh Golf Club in Suffolk and over the next three years travelled huge distances by road and played in all weather conditions.
Dave played some courses with friends and family and spoke to other golfers about his experience of Parkinson’s.
He said his favourite course was Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland and the most difficult was Royal North Devon because there was heavy rain and 50mph gusts of wind.
"My aim is to demonstrate that a Parkinson's diagnosis is not the end of an active life,” Dave said.
“I can still carry, or push, my bag around 18 holes at an acceptable pace, and have a handicap index of 12.
"Through helping to raise awareness, I hope to bring people back to play the game who have given up due to their diagnosis, give encouragement to those with Parkinson's who continue to play, and to raise money for Parkinson's research."
Helen Matthews, the deputy CEO of Cure Parkinson’s, said: “Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal.
“We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our incredible supporters – it's as simple as that.”