However, officers found multiple mobile phones and bank card readers along with 38 passports in different names all with the same photo.
Calin Barta was arrested and bailed pending further enquires including examination of all his devices but, whilst on bail, fled to his home country of Romania.
Working under Operation Highlight, Surrey’s Economic Crime Unit continued a detailed investigation which revealed Barta was part of an organised crime group committing complex fraud.
Using the fake passports, Barta had set up 70 bank accounts under different names through which more than £2 million had been funnelled.
Working with a specialist CPS lawyer, officers secured charges against him and with support from the National Crime Agency and the Met. Barta was brought back to the UK in February and was met at Heathrow by officers.
Due to the weight of evidence, he pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to defraud, Money laundering, Possession of articles for use in fraud and Making indecent images of children (categories A, B and C). On September 20 at Guildford Crown Court, he was sentenced to four years and 10 months imprisonment.
He also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order in relation to the original indecent image offence. Authorities will now look to ensure he is deported from the UK after his sentence.