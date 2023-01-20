A 30-YEAR-old man from Mayford assaulted a police officer at Guildford railway station while drunk, Guildford magistrates were told.
Cameron Sibbald, of Cherry Cottage, 141 Saunders Lane, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place and assaulting an on-duty British Transport Police officer, on 1 July 2022.
He was fined a total of £494 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victims fund surcharge of £110.
The magistrates said they took into account his guilty plea when deciding the sentence.