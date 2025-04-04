Dog owners in the South East are being challenged to step up for a four-legged fundraising challenge this spring.
Together with their furry friends they are being urged to walk 60 miles throughout April to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.
The Stand Up To Cancer Walkies challenge, supported by The Kennel Club, asks pet parents and their canine companions to clock up the distance – or whatever represents a personal challenge – over the course of the month.
To help fundraisers take part in style, everyone who signs up receives a free dog bandana and the Stand Up To Cancer shop has a range of merchandise for mutts, including dog beds and cushions for that all important post-walkies snooze.
Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South East, Lynn Daly, said: “The power of the word ‘walkies’ cannot be underestimated and now it can save lives too.
“With around 55,800 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the South East, we’re calling on dog-lovers to join the pack and help make the next research breakthrough happen.
“There are lots of benefits to taking part in our Walkies challenge, not least the chance to improve your fitness while raising vital funds. The progress we make in the fight against cancer relies on every person, every pound – and now every pet pooch. Now is the time to Stand Up To Cancer.”
Stand Up To Cancer takes developments from the lab and accelerates them into new tests and treatments for those that need them most.
Since its launch in the UK in 2012, the campaign has raised more than £113 million, funding 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.
Sign up for the Stand Up To Cancer Walkies challenge now at su2c.org.uk/walkies