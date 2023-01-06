Work to upgrade the busy Junction 10 on the M25 at Wisley, the interchange with the A3, will continue next week with the implementation of narrow lanes and reduced speed limits.
The junction is one of the busiest in the country and experiences large queues and heavy congestion on a daily basis, as well as having one of the highest recorded collision rates across England's motorways and major A roads.
The National Highways project aims to reduce collisions by around a third and improve the connection and flow of traffic for the 300,000 drivers who use it every day.
The project will also include some of the most extensive environmental work ever carried out by National Highways.
Over 25 hectares of heathland will be restored, and new woodland will be planted. The project will also feature the UK's first ever heathland green bridge, linking Ockham and Wisley commons for the first time since the A3 was built.
To implement the narrow lanes and reduced speed limits, overnight closures will be necessary on the A3 and M25 in both directions throughout January.
The A3 will be closed northbound between the B2215 and A245 Painshill, with no northbound entry to the A3 from Ockham, Wisley Lane, or M25 junctions. The closures will take place between 10:30pm and 5:30am on January 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, and 18, and between 1:00pm and 6:00am on January 13. Drivers will be diverted via A247 Clandon Road, A246, and A24 towards M25 junction 9 for Leatherhead. Non-motorway traffic will continue along A243 to join the A3 at Hook.
The A3 will then be closed southbound between the A244 Esher Common and A247 Burntcommon, with no southbound entry to the A3 from Esher Common, Painshill, M25, or Old Lane junctions. The closures will take place between 11:00pm and 6:00am on January 20, 21, and 27, and between 10:30pm and 5:30am on January 23, 24, 25, and 26. Drivers will be diverted via A243 to M25 junction 9 for Leatherhead. Non-motorway traffic will continue along A24, A246, and A247 to join the A3 at Burntcommon.
There will also be some closures of the exit and entry slips at Junction 10 at different times and dates from late January into February.
Detailed information on these closures and diversions can be found on the National Highways website, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs, mobile apps, or by calling the customer contact center at 0300 123 5000.