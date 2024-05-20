Major boundary changes could see some Surrey residents change wards for the next local elections in a redrawing of the political map of the county.
Council wards in Surrey are to increase by over 1,000 residents per councillor by 2029 in new county boundaries which have been drawn up.
Around 70% of ward boundaries will change as the Local Government Boundary Commission estimates an increase of nearly 90,000 people who are registered to vote.
The commission says the new layout – which would retain the 81 elected councillors Surrey has today – would help the council to carry out its functions more effectively as it would even out the populations within each division.
Surrey’s next election is in 2025. Currently, the Conservatives are the largest group with 49 councillors, with other groups including 16 Liberal Democrats, two Green Party, two Labour (and Co-operative) councillors and four Independents.