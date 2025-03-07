Motorists have been warned of major disruption this weekend ahead of the closure of part of the M25 in Surrey.
The motorway will be closed from 9pm tonight (Friday, March 7 ) until 6am on Monday, March 10 between junction 10 at Wisley and junction 11 at Chertsey.
This will allow contractors to demolish and remove an old bridge which is no longer needed after work to upgrade the gyratory at junction 10 was completed last month.
The closure has been planned months in advance to ensure it does not conflict with holiday periods or key events nearby.
But drivers heading to London and the surrounding areas this weekend are being warned to expect delays and disruption.
Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, said: “We were grateful to drivers who listened to our advice during the three weekend closures last year and I’d again urge them to only use the motorway if their journey is absolutely necessary.
“Unfortunately, it’s simply not possible to carry out this scale of infrastructure improvement, which will benefit millions of people in the long term, without there being some degree of short-term disruption.
“We have spent months planning these closures, but they will still cause significant congestion and delays, so we are asking road users to allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible. Please follow our official diversion routes and not information from satnavs.”
Those travelling clockwise will be diverted onto the A3 northbound at junction 10 and then the A245 and A320 before rejoining the M25 at junction 11.
The Junction 10 improvement scheme will see an increase in the number of lanes to make journeys safer and improve traffic flow.
The works also aim to make it easier to enter and exit the M25, provide safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Garden Wisley, as well as reducing the pollution caused by traffic jams.
Drivers are also being reminded of another full weekend closure between junctions 10 and 11 in two weeks’ time, from 9pm on Friday, March 21 until 6am on Monday, March 24 when another bridge will be demolished and removed.