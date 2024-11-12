Local motorists will have a smoother journey after part of the M25 Junction 10 improvement project was completed.
The new Wisley Lane Bridge opened to traffic for the first time on November 11 and people can now access places such as RHS Garden Wisley a lot quicker.
Existing access both off and onto the A3 at the old Wisley Lane will be permanently closed.
Daniel Kittredge, National Highways senior project manager, said: “The opening of the Wisley Lane bridge is a significant milestone for the M25 Junction 10 project. It will help reduce congestion, create a smoother flow of traffic and provide safer journeys for thousands every day.”
As part of the works, heathland will be restored and new trees and woodland will be planted in other areas as part of the scheme’s pledge to make environmental improvements.
Two further full weekend closures of the M25 are due to take place next year.