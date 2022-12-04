WITH the World Cup under way, it seemed a good opportunity for this week’s Peeps into the Past to take another look back at a local team – St John’s Football Club.
Reader Bill Webb has kindly given me a superb picture postcard of the team and officials from the 1912-13 season.
It was sent by a man called Dan to Mr E Stevens, c/o Mrs Charles, Lyme Street, Axminster, Devon, and is postmarked 28 July 1913.
He wrote (without punctuation): “Dear Chum Hope this will find you a one as it leaves me what do you think of Alf bold dash to the north nearly time he made a move from Jackman’s don’t you think so expect you knows all these rough chaps.”
It’s unlikely we will ever know who the players were – unless readers can recognise some family members from a very long time ago.
However, judging by the look of these young men, it’s a good possibility that some, if not all of them, were involved in the First World War, which broke out a year later.
The writer mentions Jackman’s, and this, of course, was one of the once well-known garden nursery firms from Woking. Perhaps some of these young men also worked in the Woking area, either at Jackman’s, Waterer’s or Slocock’s?
The second St John’s football team photo is one that was featured in a Peeps column two years ago, courtesy of Jon Wells.
Paul Seal has now emailed to say he has a copy of the photo and that it features his late father, David John Seal, who is kneeling in the front row on the right-hand side.
And note the player kneeling third from left who is holding a trophy.
Paul says that, according to his dad’s writing on the back of the photo, it is the St John’s junior team from 1958-59. What’s more, Paul has his dad’s medals and trophies from several different league and cup competitions.
Importantly, they include his dad’s winner’s medals of the junior Woking six-a-side football tournament for the seasons 1959 and 1960.
Paul’s dad died in February 2022 and during the house clearance Paul found 12 football team photos, plus a league table for the 1956-57 season, a presentation leaflet for a supper dance on Thursday 16 May 1957 at the Lion Works Social Club and an official programme (3d) from Addlestone Football Club dated 29 April 1961, featuring St John’s against St Mary’s Old Boys, with a full team listed for St John’s.
For more pictures, see the 1 December edition of the News & Mail.
* IF you have memories or old pictures relating to the Woking area and its people which you would like to contribute to this page, call David Rose on 01483 838960, or write to the News & Mail.
David Rose specialises in what he calls ‘the history within living memory’ of people, places and events in West Surrey, covering towns such as Woking and Guildford. He collects photos and memorabilia relating to the area, and gives illustrated local history talks to groups and societies. For enquiries and bookings, email [email protected]