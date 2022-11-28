Providing their views on a series of questions posed by selected audience members – in a programme that was first broadcast in 1948 – were: Feltham and Heston Labour MP Seema Malhotra, Transport Minister and Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, editor and chief of The Economist Zanny Minton Beddoes and Paul Embery, a Fire Brigades Union member who is active in the Blue Labour movement and a writer and political commentator.