The girls, members of every district in Woking West Division, took part in activities organised by their leaders and Trefoil Guild members at Knaphill Methodist Church.
They gathered on Saturday 25 February to celebrate a special occasion for Scouting and Girlguiding across the world.
World Thinking Day takes place each year on or near 22 February, which is the birthday of Lord Robert Baden Powell, who founded the Scout movement, and also his wife, Lady Olave, who was the first Chief Guide for Britain.
The celebration has taken place on or near that date since it was founded in 1926 and now involves around 10 million girls around the world.
“This year, Woking West wanted to celebrate together for the first time since the end of the pandemic,” said division commissioner Helen Wood.
“We had over 100 girls from every district in Woking West, including Goldsworth Park, Knaphill and Brookwood, Bisley, West End and St John’s.
“We focused on the five WAGGGS, World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, centres which are located in Mexico, India, Switzerland, London and Africa.
“We took the girls on an afternoon of international crafts, quizzes and of course food.
“Highlights included painting mint leaves with Swiss chocolate to make mint-flavoured chocolate, churning their own cream to have on scones, decorating biscuits with intricate henna patterns using icing, making traditional African drums and creating mystical Mexican god’s eyes.”
Helen added that World Thinking Day provides the opportunity to celebrate Girlguiding and think of all the other members of the movement across the world.
“As well as having girls from all sections, Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and Young Leaders, we were lucky enough to have lots of enthusiastic leaders, as well as members of Trefoil who were willing to give up their Saturday afternoon to make the event happen.
“We always welcome both new girls and also new volunteers. If you’re keen to find out more and start your adventure with Girlguiding please visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.”
