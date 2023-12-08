Local snappers are top of the prints after winning a prestigious countywide photographic contest for the third time, writes Len Walker.
Woking Photographic Society (WPS) made it three wins in a row to seal a historic treble at the annual Surrey Photographic Association Inter-Club Print Championship (Open Class) held in East Horsley.
The society continued their rich vein of form by coming out tops in a hotly-contested contest between 21 Surrey-based camera clubs.
A selection of 16 powerful and unique images from Woking reaped a winning tally of 186 points awarded by the judges, narrowly beating rivals Epsom into second place.
Two photographers were given near-perfect marks.
Richard Sheldrake captured the image Icelandic Pony while in north central Iceland. He said: “This pony walked out into the snow storm. The temperature was -10°C, and I think the use of black and white stunningly emphasises the harsh environment.”
Rob Bonfield was nearer to home in the West Country. “Earlier this summer, I visited the Exton Show in the heart of Exmoor. Most of my time was spent watching farmers of all ages showing their best sheep to the judges, but these two old farmers, who were completely engrossed in conversation, caught my eye and I’m delighted with the outcome of Rapt Attention.”
WPS external competition secretary Cath Ind said: “To win this competition for the third consecutive year is such a terrific achievement for the society.
‘‘Some of the images from the other clubs were stunning so I was extremely surprised and delighted when the results were announced.
‘‘Our club can be justly proud of the quality of photographs produced and the breadth of talent of its members. As a result, we will have the privilege of going forward to the national finals once again in Blackburn next year.”
WPS meets every week at the Parkview Centre for the Community, Sheerwater, on Tuesdays from 8pm.