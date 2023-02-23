EVENTS are being held locally to mark the anniversary of the start of the invasion of Ukraine.
A national minute’s silence will take place at 11am tomorrow, offering the public the chance to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate solidarity with the country.
“This moment of silence is a time to reflect on the human cost of this conflict and show we stand with Ukraine,’ said the government’s Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.
Then a gathering in Jubilee Square on Friday afternoon will offer the chance to show local support.
At 4.30pm, the town centre event will open by raising the Ukrainian flag. There will be speeches and a reading, and songs from St Mary’s Saturday Ukrainian school and the refugee choir, including a rendition of Chervona Kalyna which has become a symbol of freedom and resilience against Russian aggression.
There will be a minute’s silence at 5.40pm, and lighting of candles, followed by the community singing the Ukrainian national anthem.
“Join us and show your support for Ukrainian people,” said Irina, of local organisation Ukraine UK Unity. “Show your support for a resilient and brave nation, who fight for freedom.”
In Knaphill, Holy Trinity church will be holding a vigil and act of worship tomorrow.
The church will be open from 10am to 9pm for people to pray for those affected by the “illegal and brutal” war started by the Russian Federation.
“There will be a welcome space and then a number of themed spaces around the church to encourage people to pray for different aspects of the ongoing war, looking to see peace with justice established,” said church member David Gale, who suggested the event should be held.
“We will welcome all who aspire to see those goals and we hope people from all communities will want to join us.
“The day will conclude with gathered prayer and worship looking to a greater hope.”
The hour of prayer, praise and worship, at the church in Chobham Road, begins at 8pm. For more information, visit www.htandstschurch.org.