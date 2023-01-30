FAMILY-RUN businesses in and around Woking and two charities have secured 15 final places in national awards for the second year in a row.
Thirteen small companies in the West Surrey branch are in line to win a category in the Family Network UK National Recognition Business Awards.
The categories and local businesses that have been nominated are:
* Against All Odds: Aromatherapy Salts and Sprays
* Small Business of the Year: Oakwell Osteopathy
* Business Growth of the Year: Koala Kids Parties
* New Start up of the Year: More than Milk and Red Kite Days Surrey
* Product of the Year: Aromatherapy Salts and Sprays, Emma Martin Mindfulness and No Scrubs
* Business Mum of the Year: Shyne Adcock (ShyneFest), Holly Hitchen (Little Bears Music) and Serena Novelli (Love Thy Body Project)
* Networker of the Year: Anna Jolley (Jolley Consultancy)
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Reigate Manor Hotel on 11 March. The Family Network is raising money for Sofi Pregnancy Loss Support in the run-up to the event with proceeds of a raffle on the night going to the charity.
In September last year, Halow Project, which is based in Guildford, expanded into Woking, running its Building Futures learning programme in the town.
It aims to support young people to build their own futures by nurturing their independence, continuing their education, and providing social and work experience.
Rachelle Barnett, Halow’s head of fundraising, said: “We are delighted to have our work recognised by The Family Network.
“We help young adults to develop the confidence and skills to be a true part of their local community and that includes using businesses and services like those provided by TFN members.
“The world can be a challenging place for people with learning disabilities and we are glad to find such positive support for our cause at The Family Network.”
Last year, 15 West Surrey branch members were shortlisted in 16 categories of TFN awards, with six going on to win.
For more information, visit www.thefamilynetwork.net.