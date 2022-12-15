THERE were smiles all round as the young pupils at St Andrew’s School took to the stage to perform festive plays.
The Pre-Prep children at the school in Wilson Way, Horsell, dazzled their parents with two productions last week.
Young pupils in action on stage (Picture supplied )
Expressing the drama at St Andrew's School (Picture supplied )
Nursery and Reception children told the story of Shepherd Little, while the Year 1 and 2 children staged Boogie Woogie Nativity.
St Andrew's School staged two productions for parents and family to enjoy. (Picture supplied )
Mrs Spooner, Head of Pre-Prep said: “The children of the Pre-Prep were phenomenal. The smiles on their faces while performing makes it all worthwhile.
“I would like to thank all involved in the productions.”
