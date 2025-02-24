A “valued” Surrey art gallery is to get more than £300,000 in arts funding to help more people “flourish by finding joy and connection with high quality culture close to home”.
Woking’s Lightbox Gallery, which opened in 2007, is to get a share from the Government’s £270m, Arts Everywhere Fund.
The cash was targeted at organisations in urgent need of financial support to keep them up and running, carry out vital infrastructure work and improve long term financial resilience.
The Lightbox used to receive regular grants from Woking Borough Council, but that stopped when the local authority went bust with debts of more than £2billion.
It is expected the £319,000 will be used for repairs to its near 20-year-old venue off Victoria Way.
The purpose-built gallery and museum was originally designed by Marks Barfield Architects, the firm behind the London Eye.
Arts Council England, chief executive, Darren Henley said: “We know how much cultural places and spaces are valued in towns and cities across the land. For years to come, this new investment will help more people in more places to flourish by finding joy and connection with high quality culture close to home.”