Evie Barton, a student at Woking College, has been announced as the winner of the Inspiration for Life art exhibition.
Evie attended the VIP launch at The Lightbox in Woking, alongside other artists who had donated pieces.
Joining them were hospice representatives and trustees, VIP guests, and Sean Henry, celebrated local artist of the Woking sculptures. Sean presented Evie with the £500 award for her painting Sunny Side Up.
“The exhibition is of a very high quality,” says Sean. “I was honoured to be able to give the award to Evie. I hope it enables her to take her studies forward with renewed confidence. I encourage everybody to support the hospice any way that they can.”
Evie said: “The exhibition was brought to my attention by my college tutor, Cherrie Coxhill, and entering was a bit out of my comfort zone.
“I was definitely in shock when they announced my name having seen the other lovely, varied displayed artworks at the gallery. I am super grateful for all the emerging opportunities this has given me and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”
Evie’s art teachers were there to support Evie along with her fellow students, who also donated some fantastic artwork.
“Evie is a remarkably talented artist,” said her teacher, Liz Hurles. “We couldn’t be prouder of her. This exhibition has been a fantastic opportunity for her to launch her artistic career and showcase her incredible potential.”
The two-week exhibition, which has now closed, displayed the work of a collection of artists from the huge pool of talent in Surrey.
The cash prizes and costs of the exhibition were kindly provided by private donation specifically for this purpose and not from hospice funds.
All proceeds from sales at the exhibition, which presently stand at more than £2,000, go directly to the hospice.