September is here! A new start, a new term, back to school! Though for most of us, we are long past going back to school! Or are we? The older I get (and I concede that I am still quite young) the more I realise that life is all about learning – constantly. Learning how your friend takes their tea, learning about a faraway place on TV, and learning more about yourself.
Something I love about the Christian faith is the invitation to a lifetime of learning – learning about God, about community, and about what a life of God’s love can look like. Recently in a prayer meeting we read this line from Psalm 119: ‘Give me understanding according to your word.’ This is our constant prayer: to receive from God an understanding of God’s word, and for practising Christians, wisdom in how to live out that understanding.
We might not be going back to school, but as the saying goes, every day is a school day, and I am always excited to learn more of God. I invite you to join me in the classroom!
Rev Lucy Bush
Curate, Parish of St Peter, Woking