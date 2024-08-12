TWO LETTERS - PIC WITH FIRST
Woking churches
stand for unity
To the leaders of Woking's Muslim community
As members of the Christian community in Woking, we have been deeply saddened by the scenes of violence, rioting and intimidation that have sprung up around the country in the last few days.
We are very aware that some of this violence has been directed specifically at Muslim communities across the country, and so I am writing on behalf of the Churches Together in Woking, to express our goodwill towards the Muslim community in Woking and to assure you of our friendship, prayers and support at this time.
We may be from different faith communities, but we are united in our desire for a peaceful and united town community, where people of all faiths and none can live and flourish side by side.
We stand against all those who would seek to sow division between races, faiths, and people, and we will be keeping you, our town community, and the peace of our nation in our prayers over the coming days. We look forward to continuing to build a strong community together.
With best wishes,
Rev. Adrian Beavis, Andrew Bates, Mark Potter (Secretary of Churches Together in Woking)
On behalf of Churches Together in Woking, Christ Church, New Life Church, St Andrew’s Goldsworth Park, St Paul’s Maybury, United Reform Church, Welcome Church.
JOIN THE CLUB
Woking Film Club extends a warm welcome to all as it embarks on its new programme of films on a wide screen with surround sound at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane (GU22 0NN).
Our 2024-25 programme of 17 films includes those you might not find at local cinemas, such as Barbie, The Holdovers and Anatomy of a Fall; recent releases you may have missed such as The Taste of Things, All of Us Strangers and One Life; classic films such as The Color Purple; and gems from France, Lithuania and Morocco.
The season starts on Thursday, 12 September with the poignant The Great Escaper (certificate 12) starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson in which Bernard Jordan (Caine) escapes from his care home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.
Performances begin at 8pm. There is a short film before the main feature and an interval when you can buy light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes. There are notes accompanying the film, and the opportunity to give reactions which are reported back at the next show.
All this for just £60 for the year (that’s £3.50 per film) or £6 as a guest at one show. If you visit as a guest for any of the first three films, the club will refund your payment if you join as a full member. Credit and debit cards accepted. Our full programme is at http://www.wncc.org.uk/wnccprogramme34.php
Contact the club on [email protected] or come along on the night to enjoy a film in the company of like-minded people.
Woking Film Club