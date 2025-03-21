Charities have written to the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, urging her to “think again” about the cuts to disability benefits which have recently been outlined by Liz Kendall, the Work and Pensions Secretary, notably in reference to Personal Independence Payments (PIP). The letter, signed in the name of the disability campaigner Scope, now has almost 70 co-signatories from various charities, including the National Autistic Society, Citizens Advice, Mencap, Mind, Disability Rights UK and Parkinsons UK. Scope says it “aims to create an equal future with all disabled people. We campaign to transform attitudes to disability, tackle injustice and inspire action”.