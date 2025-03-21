Think again on cuts
to disability benefits
Charities have written to the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, urging her to “think again” about the cuts to disability benefits which have recently been outlined by Liz Kendall, the Work and Pensions Secretary, notably in reference to Personal Independence Payments (PIP). The letter, signed in the name of the disability campaigner Scope, now has almost 70 co-signatories from various charities, including the National Autistic Society, Citizens Advice, Mencap, Mind, Disability Rights UK and Parkinsons UK. Scope says it “aims to create an equal future with all disabled people. We campaign to transform attitudes to disability, tackle injustice and inspire action”.
The letter is reproduced in full here:
Dear Chancellor,
We are writing to you as a collection of charities to urge you to think again about cuts to disability benefits.
Disability benefits such as Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and the Limited Capability for Work Amount, can be a lifeline for disabled households and can enable people who receive PIP to work.
Making cuts to disability benefits would have a catastrophic impact on disabled people up and down the country. Scope’s analysis of government figures shows that without PIP, a further 700,000 more disabled households could be pushed into poverty.
Life costs more for disabled people. Huge numbers already live in poverty as a result of these extra costs. The impact of any cuts to disability benefits would be devastating.
We agree with the Government’s ambition to support more disabled people into work. However, making cuts to disability benefits will not achieve this goal or fix the system. In fact, there is little evidence to suggest cutting benefits increases employment outcomes.
We know the benefits system is broken and needs reform. That there are disabled people out of work who want to work given the right support. And for some disabled people work isn’t appropriate. Changes to welfare must start here. Not with cuts.
The Government has an opportunity to work with disabled people and the sector to bring about meaningful change. We want disabled people to be heard and supported by the Government. The needs and voices of the disability community should be at the heart of the Government’s plans. Disabled people should not be an afterthought.
We would urge you to safeguard disability benefits from cuts, we fear the cost of cuts is too great.
Mark Hodgkinson
Chief Executive, Scope
(At the time of the News & Mail going to press the letter had 66 co-signatories from a wide range of charities)
