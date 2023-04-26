Dear Editor,
WITH the King’s Coronation nearly upon us, what celebrations will take place in the district and will they be like they were in 1953?
I have the souvenir programme for the Woking Coronation Celebrations – 30 pages, printed by local firm Unwin Brothers and price one shilling – which told of the events taking place throughout the district on Coronation Day.
On Saturday 6 June, the main event was held in the Woking Park starting at 2pm with “procession with tableaux led by Military Band”.
The events included athletes competing for the Coronation Trophy, a fancy dress parade, a bowls match, gymnastic display and a pigeon race.
There was also childrens’ theatre, a display of dancing, cycle speedway, a display of fencing, a police dog display, boxing tournament, dancing on the lawn and, at 10pm, a Grand Firework Display to round out what was a great day enjoyed by one and all (including myself).
It was a great show in 1953, but today we have the heavy hand of health and safety. As Lionel Bart said, Fings Ain’t Wot They Used To Be.
John Marsden, Horsell
* DO you remember Woking's celebrations in 1953? Are you planning your own event for the May Coronation? Have your say below, or send a letter to the News & Mail, via [email protected]
For more readers' letters and local comment, see the 27 April edition of the newspaper.