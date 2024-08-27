Walk your dog to save lives
In 2022 I lost my amazing dad, Trevor, to bowel cancer. The moment I heard he had died, I felt like my world had been turned upside down. I missed everything about him: his sarcasm, his daft jokes, all his quirky stories.
I was angry and lost. That’s when I started following Bowel Cancer UK and learned about their fundraising challenges, including Walkies Together.
Walkies Together asks you and your furry friend to walk 43 miles across September in support of the 43,000 people who are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the UK.
For the past few years, I’ve taken part with my cocker spaniel, Mickey. We love walking and exploring new places and even my young daughter can get involved.
The challenge has helped me to focus my energy into something positive, and it means I can raise awareness of the disease so other families don’t have to do through what mine has.
Walkies Together is perfect for all ages and abilities. It’s a way for us to show support for those undergoing treatment, to remember loved ones we have lost, and to raise funds to go towards vital services and lifesaving research.
With you and your pooch's help we can stride into action to save lives.
Please join me and sign up for Walkies Together and receive a free dog bandana: fundraise.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walkies-24-p.
Cassie Hateley
Fundraiser
TRAFFIC ALERT
Woking Borough Council will shortly be considering Planning Application 2022/1189. Quite properly, details have been circulated to neighbours, and there has been an advertisement. But it will have such a devastating effect on Woking’s road network that I hope you’ll allow me to issue a wider alert.
The application, in the context of the proposed expansion of Hoe Bridge School, is for there to be a traffic entrance in White Rose Lane (“WRL”) next to its junction with the Old Woking Road (“OWR”).
This junction has always been problematic. It is often difficult to exit WRL. And the right turn into WRL is a nightmare, with restricted vision as regards oncoming traffic on OWR. These movements will become even more difficult if the entrance to the Hoe Bridge site is from WRL. The two lines of entering traffic (coming down WRL then turning right, and entering WRL from both directions on OWR then turning left) will clash in an unmanageable way.
The only way this would work is if the school were to fund (a) traffic lights at the OWR/WRL junction and (b) a footpath along the lower end of WRL.
As regards the footpath, there is already a plan in existence with Woking BC. It would be on the south west side of WRL, starting at the speed table at the Jack and Jill steps, and be adjacent to the road. It would then dive slightly into the wooded area with duckboards, then exit where the existing footpath on the NE side begins (a pedestrian crossing would be needed there).
Sadly, the application does not provide for either traffic lights or a footpath.
I urge local residents to make clear to their councillors that this disaster must not be allowed to happen.
Philip Goldenberg Former Woking Borough Councillor