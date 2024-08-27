This junction has always been problematic. It is often difficult to exit WRL. And the right turn into WRL is a nightmare, with restricted vision as regards oncoming traffic on OWR. These movements will become even more difficult if the entrance to the Hoe Bridge site is from WRL. The two lines of entering traffic (coming down WRL then turning right, and entering WRL from both directions on OWR then turning left) will clash in an unmanageable way.