Dear Editor,
WOKING'S citizens have once again proved how generous they are when it comes to making charitable donations in the run up to Christmas.
Equipped with suitable Christmas music, an inflatable tree and lots of chocolates, our members collected outside Waitrose in West Byfleet and at Goldsworth Park over the nine days leading up to Christmas Day and I’m delighted to say we received more donations than ever before.
Taken together with the bumper surplus from November’s Fireworks extravaganza it means that we move into 2023 in a strong position to support more charitable causes than ever before.
We specialise in working hard locally to identify suitable projects to support which represent excellent value for money, so residents can be sure that all donations they make to us will be used efficiently and to good effect.
Our heartfelt thanks go to all those who dug deep and contributed over the nine days.
Martin Leigh, president, Woking District Rotary Club
For more readers' letters and local comment, see the 5 January edition of the News & Mail, out on Thursday.