Dear Editor
DURING the pandemic lots of families were denied having family and friends attend their loved ones’ funeral, and the same restriction on large gatherings meant the last annual service of celebration at Woking Crematorium was in July 2019.
In my role as a funeral celebrant, supporting families with the services for their loved ones, I witnessed first-hand the devastating impact upon many relatives and friends unable to hold a ceremony for their deceased loved one surrounded by people providing love and support in paying their respects and celebrating a life.
I am leading a service on behalf of Woking Crematorium, and we extend an invitation for anyone who wishes to join us for our Hearts, Hope and Feathers Ceremony from 6-7pm on Thursday, 23 March.
Remembering loved ones who have died is something done every day, a solitary act of love. Joining others to support and connect with one another is a shared act, where strangers are united in a bond of friendship and understanding.
We hope you will join us to share poetry, prayer, music, a story, lighting of candles and two minutes silence to remember and reflect on those dearly lost and also extend support to those who are grieving.
The chapel at the site in Hermitage Road, St John’s, will be open from 5pm for private prayer.
The 23 March 2023 is the third anniversary of the first Covid lockdown in 2020. Marie Curie initiated the first National Day of Reflection in 2021, a day to remember those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mary Morgan, funeral celebrant
For more readers' letters and local comment, see the 16 March edition of the newspaper, in shops now.