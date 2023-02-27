Dear Editor
I NOTE from the Guardian (14 February edition) that three councils in financial difficulty are to be given a special dispensation to increase council tax this April by 12% – in the case of Thurrock and Staines – and 15% in Croydon, rather than being limited to a much smaller rise like everybody else.
I imagine we can expect something similar to be handed down for Woking next year. I will start saving up now.
Note the assumption that – unlike the previous council officers and councillors who spent tomorrow’s money yesterday – we hard-working residents have been prudent with our money, and can afford unexpected tax hikes.
The level of our debt is astonishing. If it peaks at £2.4 billion as has been suggested, then each resident in the borough will owe £24,000, even the newest born baby. Wait for the bailiffs to call.
It would be nice if those responsible for our sorry state were to apologise, and show their contrition by being first in the queue to give generously. What about setting up a fund for donations to ensure our care homes can remain open?
If, in contrast, word gets out that our retired speculators are enjoying their pensions in full and spending lavishly on fast cars and foreign holidays, I personally will take a dim view of it.
David Pennant, Woking
