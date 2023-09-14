The trustee board of Citizens Advice Woking (CAW) is aware of the council’s Medium-Term Financial Strategy and report, which was submitted to the Overview and Scrutiny Committee for consideration on September 11. This includes a proposal to cease the Community Grants scheme.
CAW is a local charity, with no funding from central government. Year on year, the council has contributed towards the funding we need to deliver our services. We appreciate the council’s financial situation and the imperative to make savings, and we are grateful for the support provided to date.
Ceasing of the council’s grant would, however, have a severe impact on CAW’s ability to deliver its much, and increasingly, needed services. These have become even more vital for Woking residents as a result of the continuing cost-of-living crisis. In particular, it would have a severe impact on the council’s ability to meet its Section 114 requirement to make sure it “can provide vital services to its most vulnerable residents”.
CAW provides free, confidential, and independent advice to anyone locally, whatever their problem; in person, by phone and email. We help more than 6,000 clients every year, including those facing homelessness and seeking housing and council tax benefits. High levels of deprivation have worsened, with our clients’ incomes increasingly not even covering essential living costs.
We welcome the opportunity for a full discussion with the council about the impact on the residents and the council itself, if we are unable to continue delivering these services.
Laurence Oates
CAW chair of trustees