Woking Leisure Centre’s holiday activities are back for summer and you need to book soon to avoid disappointment.
They will run from 9am to 3.30pm from Thursday, July 25 to Wednesday, August 31. Except for the bank holiday Monday on August 26. Children are organised into three age groups of 4 to 5 years, 6 to 7 years and 8 to 13 years.
Groups spend the day engaging in a variety of activities around the centre including Playstore (soft play), team games, arts & crafts, swimming, sports and trampolining. The activity programme changes every day.
It is £5.40 each for activities, while class prices vary depending on what is offered. There is the option for an early drop off and late pick up at additional costs.
For childcare vouchers, email [email protected] More information can be found at https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/woking-leisure-centre/latest-news/holidays/