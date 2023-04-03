BROOKLANDS Museum has been shortlisted in the Learning Programme of the Year category in the Museums and Heritage Awards 2023.
The Weybridge museum has been recognised for Learning Without Borders, a programme created in partnership with Bourne Education Trust.
The partnership includes the Brooklands Innovation Academy, which in October will present a major event for 400 students at Brooklands Museum, hosted by Professor Brian Cox, one of the innovation academy's co-founders.
The annual Museums and Heritage Awards celebrate the best in museums, galleries and cultural and heritage visitor attractions, with the winners announced on 10 May.
Brooklands Museum and Bourne Education Trust (BET) have been shortlisted for their collaboration alongside The National Archives, Historic Royal Palaces, Roman Baths, and Old Royal Naval College.
Learning Without Borders is a strategy that focuses on creating opportunities beyond the curriculum and classroom.
It aims to give students better life outcomes and connect schools with their local areas, creating more opportunities for pupils and breaking the cycle of under-achievement in disadvantaged communities.
Brooklands Museum and BET founded Brooklands Innovation Academy in 2021 as part of a national science summer school programme, co-founded by Prof. Cox and Lord Andrew Mawson to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.
The academy was launched as a thriving hub that connects young people aged 11 to 18 with scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians from leading businesses.
The inaugural event last November was a resounding success with more than 400 students taking part in 21 different workshops and speaking events.
Tamalie Newbery, director and chief executive of Brooklands Museum, said: "Rethinking our learning programme started in the midst of COVID knowing that it is key to delivering our vision of ‘inspiring people to shape the future through Brooklands' history of innovation and endeavour’.
“What we have built since then, in partnership with Bourne Education Trust and local and national businesses, is truly remarkable and the Brooklands Innovation Academy is, of course, the most high-profile element of that.
“We are delighted to have our innovative approach recognised by such a prestigious awards programme."
Penny Alford, chief education officer at Bourne Education Trust, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated for this award, which celebrates our partnership with Brooklands Museum.
“We are so proud to be part of this shared STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] work, which has such an impact both on our students and families, and the wider community of schools that take part."
Brooklands Innovation Academy returns this year with a hands-on programme supported by, among others, Haleon, McLaren, Airbus and Balfour Beatty, culminating with the annual event featuring expert and guest speakers, including Prof. Cox.