Around 100 people took part in a Paralympics Community Fun Day at Woking Sportbox.
The event was run by the Woking-based learning disability and autism charity, LinkAble and had disabled and non-disabled people playing games designed to give everyone an equal chance.
They included the Paralympic sport Boccia, which is related to bowls and pétanque, walking football and accessible cycling with the charity Wheels for All.
Clive, who has autism, played Boccia and took part in the accessible cycling.
He said: “I had a fabulous day. The cycling was great fun.
“I get scared and stressed in new places but there were so many smiling volunteers to help me take part. They made it the best day.”
Clive’s mum Pam said: “I’m always cautious when introducing my son to new experiences but this event was so well supported in a venue with appropriate facilities that it proved a huge success.
“There were visible volunteers to help everywhere you looked and their enthusiasm was infectious.
“Clive gained much from trying new sports and amazingly took part in a competition.”
The event was attended by Woking MP Will Forster, the Mayor of Woking, Louise Morales, and Shahid Azeem, the High Sheriff of Surrey, who presented medals and took part in some activities.
Mr Azeem said: “Participating in the cycling, engaging in Boccia, and having the privilege of presenting the medals were experiences I will treasure for a long time.
“The sheer joy on the faces of the participants was truly inspiring and a testament to the positive impact of the event.
“I was also deeply impressed by the dedication and professionalism of the staff and volunteers, trustees and the corporate sponsors.
“Their hard work and enthusiasm were evident in every aspect of the event, and they played a significant role in making the day so special.”