The team at Brookwood American Cemetery invite you to learn more about the history of the Medal of Honor, the United States’ highest military award, its usage through time and the stories of some of its recipients commemorated there.
This talk is an opportunity to pay tribute to these courageous individuals and the sacrifices they made to protect America, Britain and beyond. Feel free to come prepared with questions as there will be a Q+A session included in the talk.
The talk will be led by the interpretive guide at Brookwood American Cemetery, and is open to everyone of all ages and prior historical knowledge.
The two recipients commemorated at Brookwood American Cemetery are Osmond Ingram and Gustaf Sundquist.
Osmond received his Medal of Honor for actions in the First World War and Gustaf Sundquist received his for actions during the Spanish-American War.
All talks are on Tuesday, 25 March at 8.30am, 10am, 1pm, and 4pm, and will last approximately 30 minutes, with an optional tour around the rest of the site afterwards.
The talks are free and a space can be secured by email at [email protected]. You can come as a walk-up although there is a maximum capacity of 20 per time slot.
They will take place inside the chapel at Brookwood American Cemetery. If you have any accessibility requirements please email [email protected].
The talks take place on National Medal of Honor Day, established by Congress to commemorate the bravery and sacrifices of more than 3,500 individuals who have received the Medal of Honor.
The first National Medal of Honor Day was celebrated on 25 March, 1991. This day was chosen as it was the day that the first Medals of Honor were presented to six members of Andrews’ Raiders in 1863 for an action during the American Civil War.