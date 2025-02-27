Woking Borough Council (WBC) has responded to the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Laura Winham.
Her body was discovered at her social housing flat in Devonshire Avenue by her mother and brother in May 2021.
The 41-year-old had been dead for more than three years before her body was discovered and was described as looking “mummified”.
The inquest on Tuesday, February 25 revealed there was a “huge opportunity missed” for action to be taken, after concerns were raised by police relating to Laura’s lack of food and money.
Louise Strongitharm, WBC’s strategic director for communities, said: "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Laura’s family. The tragic events that led to her death and the missed opportunities to discover her body should never have been allowed to happen.
“Woking Borough Council accepts the coroner's findings and those of the Surrey Safeguarding Adult Review, which identified failings within our Housing Service, alongside shortcomings by other agencies. For that we are truly sorry.
“We are committed to thoroughly addressing the issues raised and have already implemented significant change.
“In April 2022, Woking Borough Council brought its housing services back in-house to give us greater control over tenant processes and procedures, particularly how we support vulnerable tenants.
“Since then, we have commenced an extensive housing improvement programme that is looking at all our systems, training, policies and processes. We have already implemented a more rigorous approach to gas servicing and safety checks where there are access issues.
“Whilst these measures would not have prevented Laura’s death, I believe they will help improve our services and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our tenants.”
In a statement read out on behalf of Laura’s family, it said she was a “much-loved, much-missed daughter and sister” and her death “must act as a catalyst for change”.