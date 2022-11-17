A WEST Byfleet resident who photographed show business legends such as The Beatles, Cary Grant and Elizabeth Taylor has become a star in his own right.
Larry Ellis, who is 91 and living at the FirstPort-managed retirement development Barnes Wallis Court, is stealing the show in the nationwide Specsavers advertisement with the tagline “Larry photographed stars in the 60s. Now we help him keep everything in focus.”
After growing up in Shoreditch, Larry joined the RAF shortly after the Second World War and worked in its photographic division.
On leaving, he landed a job as a freelance photographer for The Daily Express and was later appointed its showbiz photographer.
Larry spent much of his career mingling with celebrities while travelling across the world.
He said: “I used to chat to them, but I didn’t become one of them. But I used to talk to everybody, I enjoyed their company.
“One memory I have is when I travelled with The Beatles. We were in Sweden, and I got pushed about a bit by their press.
“We were supposed to be taking photos by a swimming pool and The Beatles lined up and called me over.
“Then they turned their backs on all the Swedish press and I was the only one to do their photographs before they walked off.”
Talking about the advertising campaign, Larry added: “I ended up in all the papers. A friend of mine who lives in Cornwall and who I haven’t seen in years suddenly rediscovered me.”
After happily spending much of his retirement on the Isle of Wight, Larry moved to Barnes Wallis Court, where he’s closer to his family and friends.
He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to stay in luxury hotels all over the world and while it’s not quite as glamorous here, I love it. No long faces, all jolly people.”
FirstPort estate manager Vickie Varney said: “The residents love having a star under their roof! It’s wonderful to hear all about his career.”