Following a successful year in 2023, a popular summer event will return this month.
The Lakeview Community Action Group (LCAG) are bringing back the community fun day on Saturday, July 3. It will run from 11am to 4pm at the Lakeview Community Centre and Hartshill Walk Green.
Entry is free and organisers describe the day as a “highlight of the summer season” with something in it for everyone.
There will be a diverse range of stalls offering local crafts, delicious food, and unique gifts. Games to test your skills and the chance to win fantastic prizes at game booths. From classic carnival games to new and exciting challenges.
Engage in a variety of interactive activities designed for all ages and the little ones can enjoy face painting, arts and crafts. A line up of local bands, dance performances, and special guest appearances will keep you going.