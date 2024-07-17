Ten-year-old Jacob Tang’s lemonade and bake sale raised more than £1,300, the highest he has ever raised!
To start the day, Jacob and Surrey County Chairman Saj Hussain spoke to Jon Andrews at Radio Woking. They talked about the importance of fundraising and how WWF can continue to protect endangered species with generous supporters.
“Fundraising is not only important to save the planet and the animals, but to also bring the community together as a whole for all ages,” Jacob said.
A digital piano was added this year for anyone wanting to show off their musical talent and some brought along their own instrument.
Jacob entertained the audience by performing his favourite piece Ballade Pour Adeline on the piano. There were also musical duets of him playing the flute with his friend Enzo playing the piano. It was so exciting that children sang together as a group.
“The lemonade stall was run by Jacob, with his friends, Juliet, Zoya and Enzo as helpers,” said Jacob’s mum Soo Liew.
“We sold freshly squeezed lemonade, homemade cupcakes and chocolate cakes. We were lucky enough to have UsefulWood.org in Woking donate beautiful handcrafted pieces using recycled wood in support of Jacob's fundraising.
“There was also lots of money raised by sold out beautiful handmade dresses and hand-knitted hats donated by Mrs Joyce Eckett, a close family friend.”
Jacob would like to thank Mr Hussain, St Hugh of Lincoln Catholic Primary School and headteacher Catherine Grace, deputy headteacher Mrs Pickard, Mr Ben Davies and all the pupils for coming to the event.
Including close friends who helped with the fundraiser, neighbours, local businesses and customers who have been donating money into the collection box in the shop.