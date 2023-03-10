SCOUTS from 1st Knaphill joined Scouts and Guides from across Surrey for a “frost camp” at the Bentley Copse Activity Centre, near Shere, last month.
The frost camp, so called because of its timing in the winter months, was held over the weekend of 24-26 February, and lived up to its name on the Sunday morning after temperatures dipped below freezing overnight.
The camp used to be held in January but was moved to February last year to allow COVID cases to decline, and it has kept its place in the calendar. It is usually attended by Scouts from Woking district but this year the camp was fully booked.
A range of activities for the Scouts to enjoy included tree climbing, air pistols and air rifles, archery, bushcraft, crate stacking, an adventure course, pedal Go-Karts and laser tag. In the evening there was a campfire and silent disco.
Each Scout troop had to make their own food, as it was an activity camp, although their leaders prepared the meals for them.
The Scouts did, however, have to do their own washing up!
Ryan, a 12-year-old Scout from Knaphill, thoroughly enjoyed the weekend. “It was great to make new friends,” he said.
Kathy Riddell, assistant district commissioner (Scouts), said: “Frost camp is a fantastic Scouting event for building resilience in young people.”
Centre manager Nick Cann added: “It was a great success thanks to the dedicated volunteers who made this happen, giving the Scouts skills for life.”
For more pictures, see the 16 March edition of the News & Mail - in shops now.