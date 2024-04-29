Members of Raiders Performing Arts had good reason to smile this week as their new uniforms arrived just in time for the 2024 performance season, which began at Merrist Wood’s Fleecy Frolics.
Woking District Rotary responded to an appeal by Paul Newman, the youngsters’ band leader, for help with buying this much-needed kit.
Raiders Performing is a marching band for children of all ages, based on the Hermitage estate in Knaphill. Costs are kept as low as possible to enable children from all backgrounds to participate.
Roger Gratwick, who leads Woking District Rotary’s community team, said: “We’re always on the lookout for worthwhile local causes and this is one of several we’re supporting this year with some of the funds raised from our Fireworks Extravaganza last November.”
Paul added: “The children are so excited to be wearing their new Colourguard uniforms. They will be on display again at the Pirbright village fete on Saturday, June 8.”